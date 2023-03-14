Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus staple donut shop opened the doors to their newest location on March 13th, 2023. “Golden Donut”, the locally owned and operated donut shop, opened it’s second location in the former Burger King restaurant location on Wynnton Road.

The locally owned and operated donut shop has undergone temporary closures and changes of ownership in their nearly 40 years of operation. One thing that has remained constant is their original recipes that keep the Fountain City flocking to their locations. Colt Miley became a co-owner of Golden Donut towards the beginning of 2021, and was relieved to see such a warm reception for his store’s new location.



“We’re excited nervous but excited. We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into getting the building back up and operation and cleaned out. To see it finally open up and clean it’s great,” said Miley.



The anticipation for donuts started even before the Wynnton Road location could officially open its doors.



“People were here at 6 o’clock this morning, and we didn’t open up until 6:30. So it’s reassuring to know that people are that excited about Golden Donut coming to this side of town,” said Miley.



The location is considered a place of pride for Midtown. The house has been around for nearly 100 years having been built in 1924.