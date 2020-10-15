Here are a few things to remember as deer season approaches in full force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As deer mating season begins and hunting season is in full force, the chances of you seeing a door alongside the road are only going up.

“When that gets to going, the deer are kind of oblivious to everything around they’ll coming darting out in front of you,” says Area Manager, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Mike Crumbley.

A 2017 State Farm Deer Claim Study says Georgia and Alabama are among high-risk states for deer collisions. To make sure you’re not included in the statistics for that study, there a couple of simple things you can do to make sure yourself more aware and alert.

“It’s slowing down, bright lights, and actually watch for them. If the road is not busy, spend as much time on your road shoulder watching as you do the road for other cars,” says Crumbley.

However, accidents are inevitable, so one local shop manager has shared some clear do’s and don’ts if you see a deer roadside.

“If a deer runs out in front of you and you have an opportunity to see that deer, slow down as quickly as you possible can but don’t take any crazy evasive actions to keep from hitting the deer. A deer will hurt your car but it generally won’t hurt you,” says Manager at North Columbus Collision Center, Edwin Rose.

Rose also suggests that you should be aware of your comprehensive deductible because this is what would cover an animal accident such as this.

“You’re not safe anywhere in this area, not in this town or especially up in Harris County, or over in Alabama, anywhere you are on the road you are subject to have an encounter with Bambi,” says Rose.