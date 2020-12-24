 

LaGrange Fire Department holds blood drive just two days before Christmas

Community

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive, in hopes of collecting 37 pints of blood, just two days before the Christmas holiday.

The blood drive was held in the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room. The drive accepted walk ins as well as appointments.

Even LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton showed up to help the drive meet their goal.

The beds were placed a safe distance from each other to maintain social distancing guidelines, masks were worn at all times by staff and donors, and temperatures were taken at the front door.

Blood is always needed but especially during the holiday season, says American Red Cross Account Manager, Johnny Williams.

“During the holiday seasons it’s very difficult to collect blood,” said Williams. “Really because many of our sponsors that typically run blood drives, because of vacationing people and things like that, they prefer not to run the blood drive during the holidays because so many people at their businesses are gone.”

American Red Cross was also testing donor’s blood for COVID-19 antibodies to see if any of the plasma from donors could be used to help others fight off the virus.

In the holiday spirit, all donors received a free red long sleeve shirt for donating.

  • LaGrange Mayor, Jim Thornton, said the whole process took around 15-20 minutes.
  • The Red Cross expressed their gratitude for the LaGrange Fire Department hosting a drive during the holiday season.
  • The blood drive took place for five hours from 10am-3pm.

