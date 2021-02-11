 

LeKelya Richardson Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

LeKelya Richardson is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner. LeKelya Richardson teaches Special Education at Russell County High School. She was nominated by her student, Zytavious Randall. Zytavious says: “Mrs. Richardson is simply the best teacher I ever had. She knows how to simplify the work so that we can understand it. All of us learn differently, so this her method of breaking down the information for each of us. I know it is a lot of work but she never gets frustrated. She always smile and say, ‘Zytavious, you have this.’ Her encouragement each day makes me do better and not miss school. Simply put, Mrs. Richardson is the best teacher. This is why she should receive the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award.”

