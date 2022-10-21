Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Springer Opera House will showcase the “Little Shop of Horrors” as Halloween draws closer on the calendar. WRBL News 3 This Morning Anchor Rex Castillo sat down with the director, and the Springer Opera House’s resident artist, Keith McCoy about what fans can expect from this year’s play. While the 1986 movie version of “Little Shop of Horrors” still remains very popular with fans, McCoy says fans will still get a unique experience at his play.



“Well, you know, when you see something on screen, you’re impacted by it. But actually, being in the space in the plant is right there in front of you, this huge monster. It does something else to you. And also, you know, just the energy that comes from the stage of the performers impacts you differently than a movie can,” said McCoy.



The Springer Opera House staff has worked very hard to put on this production. All the props, costumes and even the set are all designed by the Springer Opera House staff.



“We work as a creative team, and it’s really great to see everybody bring their elements, their skill set to help the show come to life from the costumes, to the set, to the plants that you’ll be seeing in the production. It’s nice to see everybody working creatively together to create something amazing,” said McCoy.



The hand made versions of Audrey II, which are impressive in size, have already drawn some shocked looks from the staff and others that have seen the props.



“It brings out like this child like building and you seeing it in, everyone has a big smile on their face and they’re just looking at like, ‘Oh, my goodness!’ And it’s huge. When I tell you it’s huge. It takes up almost the entire space,” said McCoy.



The “Little Shop of Horrors” will play in the Springer from October 21st until November 6th, 2022.



For more details for showtimes and tickets, click this link: https://www.springeroperahouse.org/springerproductions/little-shop-of-horrors