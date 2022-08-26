COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus church is partnering with a local clinic to provide a free parent conference where guardians and caregivers can learn how to care for individuals with autism.

Cascade Hills Church has invited “Ready to Learn ABA LLC,” (Ready to Learn) an applied behavioral analysis (ABA) clinic, into their facility located at 727 54th St. in Columbus to host their 1st Annual Parent Training Conference.

Keynote speakers from Ready To Learn are joining Cascade Hills to bring awareness to autism spectrum disorder and the practice of ABA, as well as provide practical training on how to interact with those diagnosed with autism.

Cascade Hills’ Children’s Pastor Keith Nicholson says the partnership between the two programs was natural. Cascade has a special needs ministry called “Pure Joy,” which serves kids and teens from ages three to 17.

“So many people are impacted by autism across the board, across the country. When we saw that need we said, ‘you know, as a church, what can we do to help with that need?’ So, the first thing was we need is to provide the parents an opportunity to go to worship,” Nicholson says. “But then more than that, we said we need to be prepared for the learners who come here. So what can we teach them? How can we equip them to learn and to grow as well?”

That’s where Ready to Learn comes in. The third session of their free conference is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cascade Hills. The event is open to the public.

Owner and Founder of Ready to Learn, Kya Williams, has lead the sessions and says her goal through these sessions is to highlight resources for the community.

“Our vision was to really get the awareness out about applied behavior analysis, and the importance of it. Also to connect the community with resources, with the information to allow parents to be able to understand how to gain access to support. Explain what is some of the inclusion criteria and then what is ABA,” Williams says.

ABA stands for Applied Behavioral Analysis, Williams says the practice was not well known in the Columbus area until around 2019. One of the main themes brought out in this conference is the fact that still many people are unaware of ABA and how those services can positively impact those diagnosed with autism.

“I think the most shocking thing that we kind of came across was a need for more parent training or family guidance. There are so many individuals out there who don’t have that awareness of ABA and aren’t receiving any type of support. So there were family members that we met who just didn’t even have that basic understanding of what ABA is, what autism is,” Williams says. “I would say some of the biggest take homes is really just being able to understand how to access services, who is available to provide those services, and then what does an actual ABA session look like, what can they expect? Just really understanding that ABA is medically necessary services.”

Both Williams and Nicholson share the importance of outreach events like these.

“Applied behavioral analysis is a discipline that has the potential to impact a person’s life from early childhood all the way through to adulthood. It would be my hope that with all of these different conferences and talking to you, that the word is out and that we as a community really focus on improving,” Williams says. “I’m telling you, if you have not been, this is an incredible opportunity. If you are a parent, a grandparent, if you know somebody who has autism, this coming program, they’re going to go through and actually give you physical training to show you how you interact with a child. The great thing about it again, this is a free conference. This is a gift to the community and it’s something you will not want to miss,” Nicholson says.

Anyone interested in applied behavioral analysis and caring for kids with autism is invited to attend.

More on Ready to Learn can be found here.