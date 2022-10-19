Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Every third Wednesday of the month is “National Chamber of Commerce Day.” For 175 years, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce has supported local businesses.



Scott Sullivan, CEO of Bridgepath CFO Solutions, the Columbus Chambers of Commerce has been a great starting point and at times a life line for his accounting company. Sullivan chooses to operate out of the Fountain City because he love the quality of life he has, and the opportunities in a growing city like Columbus.



The business growth isn’t just in Columbus. According to “Area Development” magazine the state of Georgia has been named the top state for business for the 9th straight year. Sullivan says the Chamber of Commerce has been a key player in the growth of the city and major support for a business like his.



“Since the start of business several years ago, every dollar matters. And so the first year I joined the chamber, I was very concerned that I wouldn’t be getting my money’s worth. You know, less so now. But I went ahead with the bullet and, you know, sign up for membership. And I can say that certainly got my money’s worth in return many times over,” said Sullivan



The networking opportunities are also priceless to make those key connections in the city.



“Once you get going to the events, once you sort of become involved, people are very, very open to letting you in. And then once you know people at the events, they’ll introduce you around. And it’s just this great cohesive environment they’ve created,” said Sullivan.



For more information on how to get involved with the Columbs Chamber of Commerce click this link: https://columbusgachamber.com/get-involved/join/