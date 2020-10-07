Local golf courses see success in pandemic

While many businesses are suffering due to the pandemic, local golf courses are seeing a success. So much so, that what use to be a day to day activity for many, as now become a planned, seven day in advance, adventure.

If you’re hoping to play golf anytime soon, you might have to wait in line. Jim Arendt, director of city golf courses here in Columbus, says golf play was relatively down nationwide, but now in response to the pandemic, the sport is skyrocketing in success.

All three of the city golf courses are seeing more business than ever before, as every age demographic and skill level are heading to the courses now.

“We’ve seen people come back to golf that have maybe laid there clubs down and said they weren’t going to play anymore, they’re back playing now. New golfers, people who are new to the game, they’re entering the sport, and of course the regular golfers are playing even more golf, just because it’s something that is allowable to be done,” says Arendt.

Even with an increase in demand, Arendt is proud of the safety precautions his golf courses are taking to keep people safe. The facilities are now controlling the amount of people in the shop, they’ve also installed new automatic entryways, and sanitizing golf carts and clubs in between each group of golfers.