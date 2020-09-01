Man thanks Morningside nurses for help after car wreck when he fell asleep at wheel

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A man is thanking God and two medical technicians at Morningside of Columbus for essentially saving his life after he wrecked his car when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Anton Barrett says he was traveling home on JR Allen Parkway towards Midland when he started getting sleepy. He tried to turn the radio up to try and keep himself awake.

But that didn’t work. “And before I know it, I launched the car into an embankment,” Barrett said.

He crossed over one lane of traffic, across the grass median and says he believes he launched into the air, hit a tree and then flipped.

He realized he was hurt and could barely move but still managed to crawl out of the car in fear of it blowing up.

“So I basically spent the night on the outside of the car, trying to get some help screaming for help.” He says he spent Saturday night alone when he realized no one was coming.

“I spent all morning screaming for help. I think it was between 9:30 and 10 o’clock, that I actually heard somebody respond.”

The people who responded were about 70 yards away at Morningside of Columbus. CNA and medical technician Jessica Howell was the first to hear his cry.

“Well, I had went out on the front porch to have a moment of silence and I heard someone screaming ‘Help me! Help me! Someone please help me!’ so I started walking up and down the sidewalk to try to source out the sound but I couldn’t find it right away so I called my coworker come help me.”

In comes Shiquantee Everhart. “We have a fence.. So I just kicked the fence down and went through the woods to see was he okay.”

Barrett says he was grateful that they were able to find him.

The crash location was not visible from the highway and he was so far down the embankment that passersby would have not been able to see him either.

Everhart asked Barrett if anyone else was in the car with him and then proceeded to check him out to make sure he was okay. She gave him her phone and the first person he called was his dad.

“He said ‘dad, I was in an accident right off Schomburg Road’ and I said I’ll be there in five,” Charles Barrett said.

His parents were so thankful that the nurses helped their son from the wreckage that they delivered flowers and a card to their job.

“I didn’t do it for the recognition. I just thank God,” Howell said.

Barrett was left with a broken femur and a sore shoulder. He says he’d rather have that than to have lost his life.