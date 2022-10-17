Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium.



The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current student-athletes, Spencer High Alumni, former Greenwave football players and members of Odis Spencer’s family were in attendance.



Coach Spencer’s son, Odis Delando Spencer, expressed how thankful he and his family were to see this stadium completed.

“The community has supported it. They have contributed. When they need it. They’ve done everything that is needed to make a facility like this come true. Again, I thank you Muscogee County School District, helping a dream come true,” said Spencer.



Former Spencer football player and Super Bowl XI Champion, Otis Sistrunk, was proud to see this honor happen for his former coach.



“This is 60 years too late. But as I tell you, this is one beautiful stadium I think is but one of the best in the state of Georgia and I got to find one better than this. But this is nice. I take it as an honor to just to say I played for him back in the sixties that they put the stadium in his name and he’s really great,” said Sistrunk.



The first game in Odis Spencer Stadium will be between Southwest Magnet High from Macon, Georgia and the Kendrick High Cherokees on Thursday, October 20th.