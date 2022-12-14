Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this week’s pet of the week the Humane Society of the Chattahoochee Valley wants to reintroduce you to Layla.

Layla is currently doing very well and recovering from surgery. She had an embedded collar and thanks for a successful fundraiser the surgery went very well, and now she’s looking for a forever home. She won’t be up for adoption right away, since she still has some recovering to do, but she will be a great fit for an active family.

She will need some training since she tends jump on people when she’s excited. The Humane Society does know Layla has lived with other dogs. If you don’t want to adopt just yet, Paws Humane is also running “Operation Silent Night.” Where families can foster a pet to make sure they are good fit for their home, and to give the animals a break from the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Layla feel free to go to their website, or contact the Paws Humane Society at 706-565-0035.