Pine Mountain, Ga (WRBL) – The “Pumpkins at Callaway” event returns to Callaway Gardens this year. According to the staff at Callaway Gardens the response to this event has been incredible.



“It has been so exciting. I’ve honestly been waiting for pumpkins at Callaway since we ended it last year, so it’s been such a joy to have everything back,” said Callaway Gardens Marketing Manager Rachael McConnell. “Honestly, people loved it so much last year because it was the first time that we had something that was really family friendly in the fall season. And so knowing that it’s back and it’s bigger, it’s expanded and it’s even brighter, it’s been awesome.”



This year the staff at Callaway Gardens wanted to expand the experience for visitors this year. That also meant expanding the “Pumpkins at Callaway” experience, but that didn’t mean building new attractions but revisiting the past.



“We’ve actually expanded our entire event space. So we’ve actually gone into the original Cason’s Vegetable garden and made it our new Cason’s Corn Maze. So there’s a corn maze or sunflower field pumpkin patch, so much more. And of course we’ve just got some fun, other fall little attractions over here for guests to enjoy,” said McConnell.



It was important to the staff at Callaway Gardens to embrace some really important and well loved parts of their property. Repurposing the Cason’s vegetable garden was part of that effort.



“I think at Callaway, there’s so much potential here and being able to bring back certain areas that guests remember from years past and renovating it and just completely expanding it to something new that new generations can enjoy with their grandparents and things like that. It’s just such a great experience for us here at Callaway,” said McConnell.



While it’s a beautiful exhibit for families to enjoy, the park has a different kind of spirit at night time.



“Pumpkins at Callaway’s Gardens by day and then glow by night. You can come during the day of or see all the beautiful sunflowers, the pumpkins, all that kind of fun stuff. But at night is when we have an illuminating glow throughout the entire event. So you’re seeing labyrinths of lights. You’re seeing all these beautiful, fun colors throughout the garden. So really, it is truly a garden. It’s by day by night event,” said McConell.



For more information about “Pumpkins at Callaway” you can go to their website https://www.callawaygardens.com/ for ticket prices and their schedule. “Pumpkins at Callaway” will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday September 16th through October 30, 2022,