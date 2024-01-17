Columbus, Ga – The Columbus Civic center will be taken over by cowboys and cowgirls as “Rodeo Columbus” returns to the Fountain City. “Rodeo Columbus” presented by Kissin’ 99.3 was a hit event with thousands of rodeo fans coming to the Civic Center for a one day event. This year “Rodeo Columbus” will be a two day affair, and incredibly popular events will get the spotlight. Bull riding, steer wrestling and events that will highlight local talent will all be on display in the Columbus Civic Center. HiLo ProRodeo is putting on the event. Owner and general manager Dustin Murray, a former rodeo cowboy himself, started up this winter rodeo tour and believes that southeast cities like Columbus are a great destination for events like this.



“A rodeo is generally dubbed as as a summer sport. Right? And so now we’ve brought rodeo into civic centers, into coliseum across the southern United States. And when I was competing, I would have been in Columbus putting my hand in my rig and and doing the thing in front of 5,000 crazy fans. It’s nonstop, unrehearsed, unadulterated action, family friendly action on the edge of your seat. You know, what’s the old adage? You can you’re going to buy the hold the whole seat, but you’re only going to use the edge,” said Murray.



“Rodeo Columbus” tickets are available right now on Ticket Master, and parking will be free for this event.