Fort Moore, GA (WRBL)-Today our partners in education on Post at Freddie Stowers Elementary are studying American history and desegregation. Students and faculty took advantage of the pleasant weather to walk to school in honor of Ruby Nell Bridges Hall.

Ruby is an American civil rights activist. She was the first African American child to attend formerly whites-only William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis on November 14, 1960.

We want to thank all our partners, led today by Wanda Rutledge at Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, MATA, and WRBL.