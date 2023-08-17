Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – At WRBL News 3 we are honored to partner with Paws Humane Society in Columbus to feature a “Mr. Sparky Pet of the Week”, so we can help some four-legged friends find a forever home. However, when pets make it to your TV screens that usually the end of a sometimes long and grueling healing process.

WRBL News 3 Morning anchor Rex Castillo sat down with the Courtney Pierce, the Paws Humane Society Executive Director, to meet a new dog to the animal shelter. Anna was a stray dog the Humane Society received from animal control, and unfortunately Anna is facing some health problems.

Courtney explains the challenges moving forward to helping Anna start her journey to recovery.