Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This Halloween it seemed appropriate to profile a famous landmark in Columbus that may or may not be haunted. The Springer Opera House has been in the Fountain City for 150 years, and according to Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.

“I’ve heard it said that ghosts are nothing more than residual life energy. Life energy that’s left over after someone passes away. And for a theater person, that makes a lot of sense, because on a stage like this, we produce and promote and create a lot of life energy. And so that stage is a place where life energy has sort of been a generator. So if you think about it, it makes it natural that this entire building might be full of residual life energy bouncing around,” said Pierce.

Pierce has also said, despite his doubts about the ghostly encouters, he’s had some interesting interactions with the life energies in the Springer Opera House.

“I often found myself in the building late at night when no one else is here. And for some people, that might be a kind of a spooky experience in and of itself. But for theater people, we walk around in the dark all the time. And so I did notice at times when I was here that sometimes I would walk through certain parts of the building and the hair would kind of stand up on the back of my neck, And I was like what is that?,” said Pierce.

After talking about the possible ghost stories in the Springer, a brave group of WRBL employees went to check out where these ghost encounters happen.



Click play to see Paul Pierce describe them entirely!