Victorian Enfinger, who is a Johnson Elementary School Third Grade Teacher, won the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award this week.

Enfinger was nominated by her father, Darrell, who told us even when she was a little girl, she would hold “class” for the neighborhood kids.

“This is what I love to do, I’m so grateful to win this award” Enfinger said.

Congratulations Mrs. Enfinger! Nominate your favorite educator for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award today.