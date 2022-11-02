Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and that also means some holiday junk food is on the way as well. In this edition of “Workout Wednesday”, meteorologist Nicole Phillips got some tips to stay healthy during this time of the year.

Julia Dumas, a Columbus resident and an Ironman Race finisher, says it’s okay to enjoy the good food when the holidays roll around.



“I just say give yourself grace, you know, enjoy the time. Obviously don’t go overboard, but, you know, still enjoy your experiences. Working out to stay healthy, you know, is very important. But if you want to have an extra slice of pie or candy or what not, go for it. Just know that, you know, staying active is the best thing that you can do for your physical and mental health,” said Dumas.



Dumas is part of the local workout group called “Sweat Like A Mother” or S.L.A.M. While she’s a busy mom now, there was a time when she was an active member of the endurance race community.



“Before I had kids, I have done a lot of races as far as like running like 5K half marathons, what not. Then I stepped into the triathlon world. And so I did a lot of sprint triathlons. And then I decided, you know what, go big or go home. So I decided to do an Ironman. So that’s 140.6 mile race, and that’s a swim ,bike, run,” said Dumas.



