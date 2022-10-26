Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this edition of “Workout Wednesday” the WRBL News 3 This Morning Team caught up with S.L.A.M., Sweat Like A Mother, workout group in the Fountain City.



S.L.A.M. was founded 11 years ago by Alexis Smith, a military spouse, who wanted to build a workout group among the mothers in her area. Since then S.L.A.M. has grown tremendously.



“It’s in the last 11 years has spawned over 40 locations all across the U.S. and even a few domestic internationally,” said Columbus S.L.A.M. owner Molly Wright.



It can be intimidating to join any workout group. Wright says S.L.A.M. is all about welcoming every mother, or even father, to their group to get them moving.

“We say the hardest part is just showing up and we’ll take care of the rest. If you’re willing to put yourself out there and get out the door, just come with us. We promise we’ll meet you with open arms. We will accommodate every fitness level that you have. If this is your first experience with working out, we got you covered. If you’ve run marathons, we got you covered there too. The hardest part is just getting out the door in the morning.” Molly Wright – S.L.A.M. Columbus Owner



The Columbus S.L.A.M. meets Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. The group meets Lakebottom Park every day of the week. They also meet near the splash pad in Uptown Columbus. S.L.A.M. is also planning to expand to Harris County as well. Participants should get ready to for high intensity style class so all they need to bring are some dumb bells, a yoga mat and some workout clothes.

Molly Wright has some pieces of advice for mothers that want to join S.L.A.M.



“Definitely make sure you’re cleared by your doctor before you get started. And just ease yourself into it. Stick with what’s comfortable. Start with a lighter weight, start with a shorter distance, and you can always go up from there,” said Wright.



For more information about S.L.A.M. click this link.