On this Veteran’s Day Holiday WRBL News 3 wanted to honor the military veterans that have joined our ranks. News 3 “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo, a National Guard Veteran himself, spoke with three veterans at WRBL.

Here’s the list of WRBL Veterans

Production Assistant Jonathan Hair served 13 years in the United States Army.

Morning Camera Operator Eddie Lewis served 10 years in the United States Army.

Technical Engineer Zavious Muhammad served 10 years in the United States Army.

WRBL News 3 “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo served 6 years in the Texas Army National Guard.

In this story all four veterans talked about their reason for signing up for the military, the lessons they learned while they were in uniform and what they learned during their time in the military service.