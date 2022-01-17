Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Mobile health units coming to Columbus; Mayor says health has a direct impact on so many other social issues, like crime
Video
Big tech: Next target of D.C. lawmakers
Video
Georgia’s major health systems inform the public on Omicron ‘we need to protect our most vulnerable, our children’
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Auburn students camping out for basketball tickets
Video
Top Stories
River Dragons New Team Chemistry Fuels Success
Video
Athletes of the Week: Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball
Video
Team USA unveils Olympic opening ceremony uniforms by Ralph Lauren
Gallery
Pacelli’s Zach Corcoran Awarded Flag Football Coach of the Year
Video
Community
Patriot Challenge
Community News
Black History Month
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Calendar
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Top Stories
Investigators seize 12.2 pounds of marijuana, 906 MDMA tablets, $23,864, and firearms in drug operation
Top Stories
Social media threat directed at Richards Middle School, student responsible identified
Trafficking Free Zone: Opelika pushing back as sex traffickers target children online
Video
Local leaders speak on Columbus’ 1st homicide in 2022 ‘It’s all our business’
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing 14-year-old
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Holiday Heroes
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Patriot Challenge
Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Southern winter storm dodges our area but the cold will not miss us at all
Video
Passing showers today but the weekend forecast looks great
Video
Confidence looking better to remove ice out of the forecast-Carolinas expected to get snow and ice
Video
Grab the umbrella! Soggy Thursday ahead as temperatures hold steady
Video
Winter Weather Forecast-Change for timing Friday-Saturday Overnight
Video
Wet weather dampens us Thursday and a winter storm threatens Saturday
Video
Slight warm up through mid-week but rain returns on Thursday
Video
Forecasting two storms this week Thursday wet & Saturday possible ice
Video
Windy and cold to start the week
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby through surrogate
Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe
Video
Investigators seize 12.2 pounds of marijuana, 906 MDMA tablets, $23,864, and firearms in drug operation
Alabama: Traffic stop leads to several guns, 5.6 lbs of marijuana, $13,000
Video
New businesses making their way to Chattahoochee County
Don't Miss
Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
Mobile health units coming to Columbus; Mayor says health has a direct impact on so many other social issues, like crime
Video
Southern winter storm dodges our area but the cold will not miss us at all
Video
CPSC warns against use of 4 infant loungers
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby through surrogate
Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook, FBI says
Man gets prison for taking succulents from parks
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
More Patriot Challenge