Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 Midday, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have this German Sheppard Mix Keke. She arrived at the Humane Society of Harris County with some health problems. And to help her quality of life veterinarians decided that amputation of her front left leg was necessary. However, she still has plenty of energy!

CBS will have a must see double-header this Saturday but Keke was invited to pick a winner in the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Keke went with the #2 Georgia Bulldogs to defeat their heated rivals the Auburn Tigers.

If you’re interested in adopting Keke, please contact the Harris County Humane Society at (706)-582-3007