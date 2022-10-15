WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

In this week’s edition of Puppy Picks we have This week, Ralo a 2 year old tan bulldog mix. Ralo is a very energetic, and at times rambunctious dog. One big benefit he’s already house broken and he get along great with other dogs. Ralo helped us pick between #3 Alabama vs. #6 Tennessee. While the Volunteers haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, Ralo thinks the Vols will finally upset the Crimson Tide on Rocky Top.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralo, please contact the Harris County Humane Society at (706)-582-3007.