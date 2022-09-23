Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 Midday, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

In this second edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have 7 year old “Pierogi”, a Bluetick Coonhound. While he’s a senior dog “Pierogi” has plenty of energy and very active. He’s a favorite partner for the Humane Society of Harris County’s walking club. Keep your eye on him because he can be a little bit of an escape artist. He gets along very well with other dogs.

In this week’s SEC on CBS game between #20 Florida and #11 Tennessee. “Pierogi” picked the Gators to upset the undefeated Volunteers on Rocky Top! You can watch the Gators face the Volunteers on WRBL, kick off is set for 3:30 pm Eastern.

If you’re interested in adopting “Pierogi”, please contact the Harris County Humane Society at (706)-582-3007