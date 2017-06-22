11-month-old battling rare form of meningitis

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Another mom reaches out to News 3 about her baby boy, who also lives with bacterial meningitis. She says her son’s case is severe and since April it’s already caused the baby to lose his sight and vision.

Baby Tripp just turned 11 months Wednesday. The mom says, she lives in Mississippi and heard about our original story from her cousin who also lives in Mississippi. The mom says, because of her son’s meningitis infection, Baby Tripp hasn’t smiled in quite some time.

“I tell people all the time now when I see them and they’re kids acting up and they apologize and I say do not apologize for your child that child’s a blessing and everything they’re doing right now. I’d love to see my son doing,” says Rebekah McCardle.

Rebekah McCardle is the mother of 11-month-old Tripp and he has a rare form of bacterial meningitis.

“The strand of bacteria that he has is strepnumo and we actually just got the results back not too long ago from the CDC. The specific strand of bacteria that he has is called 16-F,” says Rebekah McCardle.

McCardle says the illness can prove to be difficult to handle.

“Typical vaccines only cover about 13 of the 50 different strands and it’s one of the strands that is not covered yet. They don’t have a vaccine for it yet,” says Rebekah McCardle.

McCardle says up until Tripp turned eight months, he was full of life. She says when he turned eight months, things started to take a turn.

“He just got a fever and just wouldn’t wake up at all…unresponsive… I said something’s not right. We took him to our local hospital, they took his temperature and they sent us home with Tylenol and I said no, this is not right,” says Rebekah McCardle.

McCardle says despite having this feeling, she mentioned Tripp overnight, but things just got worse. So she, her husband and baby went back to the pediatrician.

“He said well he’s definitely dehydrated and then they took us to the hospital and they said well it’s a lot more than that..he wouldn’t wake up at all..so they brought in a neo-natal specialist..they insisted that he get a spinal tap right away and that told us he had the meningitis and we were on the helicopter to Baxon’s Children’s Hospital in Jackson within the hours,” says Rebekah McCardle.

The illness has caused Tripp to lose his sight and his hearing, but the family says they’re hopeful Tripp will make a recovery.

McCardle says Tripp is expected to get Cochlear implants Thursday. She also says, the infection is causing fluid to form on Tripp’s brain and he’s also having to re-learn a few things, including how to chew.

In July, doctors could decide to place a permanent shunt to drain the fluid.