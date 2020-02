COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The 13th annual Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast is set for Monday, March 2. The event will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave., in downtown Columbus.

Sandra Hunley and Kimberly Wright stopped by “News 3 Midday” to discuss the breakfast– and its purpose of honoring courageous, wonderful women in our community.

A few tickets are still available. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, please call (706) 687-4327.