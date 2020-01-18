18th Annual ‘Totes to Tots’ drive held at local Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – There are over 14,000 children in the Georgia Foster Care system. The mass majority of those children have little to nothing to carry their belongings in.

The Georgia Cancer Specialists started a suitcase drive in 2002 to benefit those foster children. A spokesperson says when children are taken from their homes, no matter the situation, they often have no more than a trash bag to carry their things in.

The drive was enacted to make sure those children feel a little better in their situation.

Just so we can put in the hands of the foster children a bag that they can call their own. So they don’t have to use a trash bag. So it’s just something that they can have, that they can keep,” says Christine Seyfert, Committee Member for Totes to Tots.

The drive is held every year during Martin Luther King’s holiday weekend as a way to give back to the community. Muscogee County students came out and donated their time to help the community.

Since its inception in 2002, Totes to Tots has collected and distributed over 60,000 bags to the foster children of Georgia.