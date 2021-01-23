2021 Mercedes-Benz Heart Raffle set for Saturday

 

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An annual community event that has raised over $1 million in the fight against cardiovascular disease is going virtual this year.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle, benefitting the Greater Columbus Heart Association, is scheduled for Saturday, January 23rd at 2:00 p.m.

The event, which is normally open to the public, is being streamed live on the Mercedes-Benz of Columbus website, along with the dealership’s Facebook page, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view the raffle live stream by clicking here.

1,924 raffle tickets were sold for the event, in honor of the Heart Association’s founding in 1924.

The contest is a reverse raffle, meaning that over the course of the drawing, the first 1,914 tickets drawn will be eliminated, one-by-one.

The holders of final ten tickets will each win a $500 gas card. The drawing will then resume with the holders of the last two tickets drawn being declared the grand prize winners of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued up to $50,000.

Since it began, the Heart Raffle has helped fund research into Heart Disease as well as community education projects through the Greater Columbus Heart Association.  

