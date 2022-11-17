Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo kicks off Saturday, November 19th. The event will happen at the Rally Point Harley Davidson location between Noon and 5 pm ET. The event is free admission.

The rodeo will have a group of Columbus Police motorcycle officers in one group and civilian riders in another group competing in an obstacle course. Competitors will be graded on how well they navigate the course without mistakes and how fast they complete the course. Competitors are required to pay a $50 entrance fee.

Here’s a link to purchase the entrance fee:

https://tickets.thelocalcolumbus.com/events/river-city-motorcycle-rodeo-2022-10-1-2022/tickets

The Columbus Police department uses the money raised from this event to benefit the Georgia Special Olympics. It has been so successful that the CPD has become one of the top fundraisers for the Special Olympics in the state.