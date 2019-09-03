49 people from 23 countries became naturalized citizens in Columbus

There are 49 new citizens living in Columbus after a naturalization ceremony presided over by Judge Clay Land’s on Tuesday morning.

The 49 new Americans, immigrants from 23 countries, were each given a certificate of citizenship and an American Flag. The certificate was presented by an officer of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, while the flags were presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution (Oglethorpe, George Walton, and Oliver Morton Chapters), and the Sons of the American Revolution (Coweta Falls Chapter).

Each of the new citizens said the Oath of Allegiance, led by Geoffery Gunn, the Courtroom Deputy Clerk, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Judge Stephen Hyles.

As citizens, each of the new Americans will be able to own businesses, run for public office, and vote in U.S. elections.