4th Annual Teacher Supply Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – News 3’s fourth annual Teacher Supply Drive campaign is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday, August 5th from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT at Acura of Columbus, located at 6549 Whittlesey Road.
Here’s a list of supplies needed:
Grades K – 2
Index Cards
Tissue (1 Box)
3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Markers
Scissors
Erasers
Crayons
Grades 3 – 5
3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
Erasers
Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
Markers
Crayons
Rulers
Index Cards
2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Pens (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Wednesday, August 5th’s event is sponsored by TSYS, Attorney Kenneth S. Nugent, P.C.. and Acura of Columbus.