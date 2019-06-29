A local group of friends are taking on the challenge of feeding people in need here in Columbus

For the past couple of days, Santana Thomas, her best friend, and seven-year-old son have been riding through Columbus handing out sandwiches, water, and a variety of snacks.

“I actually had to talk to myself and be like ‘self we gonna do this?’ and self said,’ self, yes we’re gonna do this,”Thomas said.

Thomas packs up her car several times a week with food and doesn’t stop until everything is gone. She says Columbus is her community and it is up to everyone to solve the food insecurity problem in the area.

“I just really actually just ride around on a day to day basis and I see people just hanging out or I go into stores and people just I’m used to asking me for stuff, those are the places that I usually try to target,” Thomas said.

During the rides, Thomas says she usually turns on a live stream to encourage her viewers to make a difference as well. Attached to her videos is #REACHINGONEISHELPINGSOME.

“You have people walking on the side of the street and you never know they might not be homeless, but they might be thirsty, they might be hungry you never know. You’re never suppose to sit there and judge somebody because you never know where your next meal is coming from,” Thomas said.

Thomas says she is happy to spread the positive energy with her best friend Tarshiela Toles and her son. Toles says to see people excited when their car drives by and to hear their stories is heartwarming.

“I just feel like giving back is such a big part because many people don’t do it, afraid to do it, or just don’t know how to do it or go about doing it but God has blessed us in so many ways and I feel it’s only right that we give back a blessing to others,” Toles said.

During my ride along, Moses Askon says to see Thomas and Toles helping others in the community inspires him to better himself and get on the right track.

“I like what y’all doing coming out here because she didn’t have to do it. You’re doing it out on the kindness of your heart,” Askon said.

The team of three say they plan to continue this project throughout the summer and want to expand to handing out toiletries and first aid kits. If you would like to donate to help with supplies, click here.