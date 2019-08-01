A local non-profit hosts job fair for individuals with a criminal record

New Life Second Chance Outreach hosted a resource and job fair informing ex-cons of the different options they have returning back home. There were vendors providing health care services such as free blood pressure testing, housing options, and employers looking to hire people on the spot.

Walesiah Wilson says this is the third job fair she’s hosted.

“It’s important because people who are returning home, over 94 percent of the people who are in prison they’re going to be coming back home,” Wilson said.

“I would think the common sense thing is when you have people living next door to you, you should want them to be successful. You should want them to be able to get jobs and to sow into the local economy.”

She says after experiencing hardships when she had to re-enter into the community, she wanted to create a space for others returning home to find opportunities.