A local Organizations unveils a new statue in uptown

A local organization unveiled a new statue in Uptown Columbus as one of their many projects to celebrate their 100 year anniversary.

The Kiwanis Club of Columbus and local officials revealed a bronze statue called “Reading is Fun.” The statue is of a woman reading to a group of children.

Charlie Jarrell is the club president and says their primary focus is to educate children and to care for their well-being. He thought this new statue would help folks embrace their mission.

“We wanted to put this down here to show children that even if you’re outdoors you can just sit down and read a book and educate yourselves and it focuses on children’s education,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell says they’ve donated the statue to the city. Uptown Columbus will be maintaining it.

