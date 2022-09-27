COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian.

PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path.

This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including a puppy named Pancake, a mother with 4 newborn puppies, up to 10 adult cats and 30 kittens.

PAWS Humane Society’s Director of Marketing & Development Josh McQuien talks about what this relationship means for the animals involved.

“Just being able to collaborate with Florida Urgent Rescue to be able to rescue the animals that we are…” says McQuien. “It’s just gonna make a huge difference in the lives of the animals that we’re able to rescue.”

Florida Urgent Rescue relies on fosters to socialize and take care of the rescued animals. To find out more, visit their website.

These animals are available for adoption during their stay in Columbus — anyone interested in taking one of these lucky cats or dogs home can visit the PAWs Humane Society website for more information.