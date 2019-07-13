A scuba diver comes across a training hand grenade in the river

A young diver went looking for buried treasure in the Chattahoochee River and to his surprise he came across a hand grenade and it’s all caught on video.

While recording a Youtube video for his channel, Tyler Blackmon says at first glance he saw the fish but when he got closer he saw the hand grenade submerged in the sand. Blackmon believes that someone might have thrown the training grenade in the river and it exploded out of the sides keeping the shell in tact.

He says he’s been diving for treasure for about six months and this by far is the most interesting thing he’s found so far.

“I’ve never found anything like that at all. It really blew my mind because a lot of times you come out here and you’ll find crazy things but something like this… this is a weapon you know it’s crazy to find something like this in a river,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon documents his finding on his youtube page called “TylersMark.” He says the point of his channel is to find fascinating things while cleaning up the river, but to also return the treasure he finds back to its owner.

