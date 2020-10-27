After 42 years of service, Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk to retire on Oct. 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After serving 42 years on the Columbus Police Department, Major J.D. Hawk is turning in his badge.

Friends, family, and fellow officers came out to show Hawk their love and appreciation. Chief of Police Ricky Boren says it’s a bittersweet moment for himself, the community, and the police department.

Hawk has served in several roles in his years at CPD. From working on the Metro narcotics division and as a special liaison between the Police Department and the Mayor’s Office to heading the Bureau of Investigative Services, Hawk has spent his years in service to the Columbus community.

“Of the wonderful people that you work with, people, you touch their lives, they touch your life. It’s really heart warming, it makes you feel good that you do have people that do acknowledge what you have done for 42 years,” Hawk said.

At his retirement party, Hawk was presented with gifts and awards to acknowledge his hard work and dedication to the community.

Hawk’s last day as a member of the Columbus Police will be Oct. 31.

