Albany, Georgia ER Nurse saves European woman years-long setback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Phoebe Sumter Medical Center emergency room registered nurse, Easton Glover, is used to providing immediate care for life-saving situations.

Next week, Glover will save a life in a different way. He will donate bone marrow to a woman in Europe, who will likely not survive without Glover’s gift.

“It was pretty shocking when I found out I was a match. It has to be a perfect match, and that’s kind of like hitting the lottery,” said Glover.

Six years ago, Glover was told the same patient wasn’t in a good enough condition to go through with the procedure.

Glover will travel to Boca Raton, Fla. where the donation will take place. The process will take up to six to hours, and another 36 hours to get to Europe where it will be transplanted into the patient.

“The main thing is getting people to learn about the Be The Match Registry,” Glover said. “I really want it to be about people registering, so they could possibly be somebody’s cure.”

Glover only agreed to speak publicly about his story to encourage more people to sign up and donate.