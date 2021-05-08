American Legion hosts Mother’s Day butterfly release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mother’s Day is tomorrow but the American Legion has kicked off the holiday weekend in a magical way.

They invited mother’s, their families and children to celebrate the holiday with an afternoon of refreshments and one spectacular event, a butterfly release.

The group provided butterflies that were frozen by cryogenics. Once the butterflies warmed up those in attendance experienced holding them or watching them take flight from a piece of paper.

The unusual Mother’s Day event was a success among those who participated.

Retired Veteran and Mother Silhouette Jones said the experience was nothing short of amazing.

“She said hey we’re doing a butterfly release and I said that’d be a lot of fun and my two girls are here with us,” said Jones. “So I couldn’t think of a better way to spend mothers day than bonding with them and doing something that I know they would enjoy.. butterflies are amazing.”

The group watched in awe as the creatures took flight and even were able to snap pictures with the butterflies before they flew away.