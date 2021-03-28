Andrew College sets the stage at Arts ‘Round The Square

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WRBL) – Students from Andrew College set up the scene in Downtown Cuthbert to show the community what they have been working on.

Arts ‘Round The Square is an annual event to showcase Andrew College students art work.

Theater students performed in a local cemetery as important figures in Cuthbert’s history like musician, James Fletcher Hamilton Henderson and notable leader, Alice Brimberry Bussey.

The theatrical performances gave the community a more unique history lesson about Cuthbert.

“This is just bringing arts more lively and showing how arts can bring people together through the theatre, through music and through paintings and drawings. We have live paintings, we have acting today.” said Hasani Comer, a Triple Arts Major and Senior at Andrew College.

Events like this one help bring new life into Historic Downtown Cuthbert.

“You know, I think part and parcel to the revitalization of rural America is reinventing and repurposing what our small downtowns are and what they mean,” said President of Andrew College, Linda Buchanan.

The event also featured the dedication of the Richard B. Taylor Music Center Building. Richard Taylor attended Andrew College and is currently a trustee.

Taylor is a proud supporter of higher education and is delighted to provide Andrew College students with a new music building for their classes.

The event was in loving memory of Mary Jane Salter who initiated Arts ‘Round The Square. She was the driving force but passed away recently due to COVID- 19.

Andrew College Business professor, Chris Serafin, saw a unique opportunity with this event. He created a farmers market and came together with the school to provide students with real world experience.

“The idea was to just create a venue where people could come and get together, network, develop relationships and kind of just start small,” said Serafin. “Create an avenue for people to come together and encourage commerce you know. I teach business in a tiny, rural, small town so we wanted to encourage business in the community.”

Students and locals talked, laughed and enjoyed all the details Art ‘Round The Square had to offer.