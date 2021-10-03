Andrew College’s Homecoming weekend is back

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WRBL) – Andrew College’s Homecoming weekend has returned after facing a COVID-19 related cancellation in 2020.

Spencer Sealy, the Vice President for Advancement, was ecstatic to see the event return.

“We’re so excited for homecoming this year at Andrew College, as we had to cancel last year due to COVID.” said Sealy. “We’re celebrating the classes of 1970 and 71 on their 50th anniversary, along with dedicating a building to a former faculty member and honoring donors, alumni, and former faculty.”

The weekend began with a performance by Andrew College Threatre students. The piece, “Cuthbert Speaks”, was performed under the direction of Deb Liss-Green, Associate Professor of Theatre.

The performance was held on Friday outside of the residence of the College President, Dr. Linda Buchanan. The festivities then continued through Saturday with a parade.

Building dedications followed. One building was named for former professor Sarah Anne Staples. Another was named for Andrew College alumni and employee, Mary Jane Langford Salter.