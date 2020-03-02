Annual Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast draws big crowd at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 13th annual Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast in Columbus drew hope and inspiration, as well as big crowd, to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The yearly event, hosted by members of the Gamma Tau Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority honored local entrepreneurs as the organization remembered famed civil rights activist Rosa Parks for her dignity, pride, and courage.

“We want people to go away encouraged and feeling happy,” said Carolyn Hugley, an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member.

Each year, the hosts of the breakfast choose women in the community with the same traits they honor Rosa Parks for at the annual event.

“No matter where you are, no matter what your situation is, you have everything you need to start, right now,” said Mignon Francois, the Keynote Speaker.

Since the start of the event 13 years ago, the breakfast has raised more than $300,000 in scholarships.