AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Senior Fall Festival by Caring 4 Seniors Foundation (C4SF) and Innovative Senior Solutions is back in Americus next month.

The festival on Sept. 13 at the South Georgia Technical College Hangar Gymnasium starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

This event will have vendors, door prizes, activities, bingos and free lunch, according to Innovative Senior Solutions.

Innovative Senior Solutions says the festival intends to give back to the community and provide information to seniors, individuals with disabilities and caregivers.

You can call to register at (229) 380-4719 or (229) 942-3447.