COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The first of November marks the beginning of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

To commemorate the day, WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker spoke with Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation.

Griffin lost her mother to pancreatic cancer. With this foundation, she’s found a way to honor her while also raising awareness.

Ashlee Griffin with her mother

Griffin shares what the disease looked like in her mother.

“I saw weight loss, loss of appetite, jaundice…” said Griffin. “Just a lot of decline very fast, lost a lot of weight very fast.”

Despite this, Griffin says her mother fought on.

“She was a real solider. She fought for three and a half years,” said Griffin. “You don’t see that too often. The prognosis is usually three to six months because it’s usually found in late stages, three and four. It’s one of those things where you don’t have a lot of time.”

To get involved in bringing awareness, join the 2nd Annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness 5k Walk on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon until 2 p.m.

The walk begins at William H. Spencer High School’s Sports Complex at 1000 Fort Benning Road.

For more information, visit thelolastrongcaresfoundation.org.