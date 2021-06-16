Arreola Family to hold candlelight vigil ahead of August 9th civil case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just over a month ahead of a civil case involving three Columbus police officers heads to trial, the Arreola family is holding a candlelight vigil and inviting city officials, law enforcement and the public.

Hector Arreola died while in police custody in 2017 and GBI changed his cause of death to homicide in August 2020. Despite this the family is inviting the entire city including law enforcement to come show support and remember Hector.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday June 18. Candles will be provided and the event will take place in the field next to Cascade Hills Park.

The Arreola family said it’s important for them to hold the vigil and keep the memory of Hector alive especially so close to the trial date.

“You know people ask all the time what can we do, what can we do? The only thing you can do is show up. Show up, show your support and stand for what is right,” said Arreola. “The invite goes to everyone, goes out to law enforcement, all the good police officers out there we invite you, we invite the city council members, we invite everyone in the community all the way from the top all the way to the community citizens.”

The civil case is scheduled for August 9th.