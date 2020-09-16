‘Ask me about my dress’: Junior League of Columbus uses Little Black Dress Initiative to raise awareness of local poverty

Community News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Junior League of Columbus)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During the week of Sept. 21-25, the Junior League of Columbus will participate in their sixth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) to raise awareness of local poverty and diaper needs.

LBDI participants will pledge to wear the same black dress every day for the entire week, along with a button reading “Ask me about my dress.” Participants will also create daily social media posts with the hashtag #JLCDoesLBDI.

September 21-25 is also National Diaper Needs Awareness Week. Infants require up to ten diapers per daycosting up to $100 per monthaccording to the Junior League of Columbus. Despite these high costs, diapers are not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

With the LBDI, the Junior League of Columbus hopes to start a dialogue about the physical and emotional toll that families face when they cannot afford diapers.

According to the Junior League of Columbus, over 30% of mothers cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers, posing health risks like rashes and urinary tract infections for their infants. Without diapers, babies and toddlers cannot attend daycare or early childhood education programs.

Since becoming a nationally recognized Diaper Bank in 2017, the Junior League of Columbus has served South Georgia’s diaper needs. To date, they have collected and distributed over 100,000 diapers.

In addition to the LBDI week, the Junior League of Columbus will continue to collect diapers through the end of May 2021.

Anyone interested in donating diapers can drop off at Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts or the Wynn House. They can also purchase diapers directly from the Junior League’s Amazon Wishlist.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 69°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 72° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Rain
Rain 90% 77° 68°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 59°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 55°

Monday

76° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 76° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

4 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
71°

71°

6 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

70°

8 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
80%
70°

69°

10 AM
Rain
80%
69°

69°

11 AM
Rain
70%
69°

70°

12 PM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

1 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

2 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

3 PM
Rain
100%
70°

69°

4 PM
Rain
100%
69°

70°

5 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
70°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
70°

71°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

71°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

72°

12 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

1 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

2 AM
Rain
100%
73°

73°

3 AM
Rain
90%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories