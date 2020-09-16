‘Ask me about my dress’: Junior League of Columbus uses Little Black Dress Initiative to raise awareness of local poverty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During the week of Sept. 21-25, the Junior League of Columbus will participate in their sixth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) to raise awareness of local poverty and diaper needs.

LBDI participants will pledge to wear the same black dress every day for the entire week, along with a button reading “Ask me about my dress.” Participants will also create daily social media posts with the hashtag #JLCDoesLBDI.

September 21-25 is also National Diaper Needs Awareness Week. Infants require up to ten diapers per day—costing up to $100 per month—according to the Junior League of Columbus. Despite these high costs, diapers are not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

With the LBDI, the Junior League of Columbus hopes to start a dialogue about the physical and emotional toll that families face when they cannot afford diapers.

According to the Junior League of Columbus, over 30% of mothers cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers, posing health risks like rashes and urinary tract infections for their infants. Without diapers, babies and toddlers cannot attend daycare or early childhood education programs.

Since becoming a nationally recognized Diaper Bank in 2017, the Junior League of Columbus has served South Georgia’s diaper needs. To date, they have collected and distributed over 100,000 diapers.

In addition to the LBDI week, the Junior League of Columbus will continue to collect diapers through the end of May 2021.

Anyone interested in donating diapers can drop off at Bluebelle Home Decor and Gifts or the Wynn House. They can also purchase diapers directly from the Junior League’s Amazon Wishlist.