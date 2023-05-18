AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn City Market will return on May 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park.

Auburn Parks and Recreation’s farmers market will be held every Saturday throughout the summer through Aug. 26. More than 40 local vendors will be selling produce, baked goods and more.

Auburn Beautification Council will sell flowerpots and baskets on May 20.

The purpose of City Market is to help local farmers, growers and artists to sell their fresh, local and handmade products to community members.

Sarah Cook, Community Programs Coordinator has advised interested vendors to visit City Market webpage.