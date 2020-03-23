Auburn Public Library launches At-Home Read-Along challenge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Public Library has launched an At-Home Read-Along challenge as a community event until April 11. Readers just need to sign up and participate through the Beanstack app to get started.

The rules for the event are simple: Just read 20 minutes a day, every day until April 10 and log your reading progress in Beanstack. For each 20-minute reading session, readers earn a ticket to a drawing. The winner of that drawing giets a $50 digital Tiger Town To Go gift card that can be used at one of Auburn’s local restaurants for take-out.

On April 11, the winner of the drawing will be named and they’ll be emailed the prize. The more days you read for 20 minutes, the more ticket’s you’ll have to enter the drawing with.

Readers can also earn other bonus tickets to use by streaming a movie or downloading an eBook with the Auburn Public Library’s Kanopy or CloudLibrary.

The Auburn Public Library is asking that the community reads for 15,000 minutes during the challenge. You can check out #APLatHomeReadAlong to see how much progress has been made towards that goal by April 10.

Whether you’re reading books, comics, magazines, listening to audiobooks, and more, you can still join in the Read-Along, as long as it’s for 20 minutes a day.