The cast of the National Tour of Toorsie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present two performances of the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie next month.

Theatre-goers can enjoy it on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

A film with the same story and name was nominated Academy Award in 1983. Tootsie is included in the 100 best movies of the American Film Institute.

For tickets to the musical and more information visit the RiverCenter website.