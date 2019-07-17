Babies Booming in Piedmont ICU

Usually, leap years are a reason for many pregnancies according to superstition, but the Piedmont Hospital nursing staff at the Midtown campus has seven expecting mothers five months ahead of the leap year.

According to What to Expect, a pregnancy and parenting brand, the US has the most cases of unhealthy pregnant women: “While the maternal mortality rate has steadily been decreasing in other developed nations, it has been on the rise in the U.S. since 2000.” Therefore, the expecting mothers at Piedmont are showing their support for What to Expect’s Bump Day.

In honor of Bump Day 2019, the mothers-to-be LeighEllen Johnson, Haley Dougherty, Stephanie Govar, Erika Anderson, Brittany Thompson, Haley Sellers, and registered dietician Katrina Shellhouse took a photo together to help spread awareness of the healthy pregnant women issue.

Click here for more resources from the What to Expect Project for moms and moms-to-be: http://bit.ly/30zQNlG.